Buxton not at their best in defeat to Alfreton Town

Horses for courses? You bet. On Boxing Day, Buxton's visit to Alfreton produced a fifth consecutive defeat there.

Despite taking a 27th minute lead, and the Bucks have yet to win at that ground in the 21st century, after slipping to a 2-1 defeat.

The visitors had a substantial, vocal following but their favourites were not at their best in the face of a typical Alfreton display whose main attacking ploy was the consistently long throw-in of defender Adam Lund.

It was the visitors who showed ample threat early on, looking the superior ball-playing outfit.

On the quarter hour they had a strong shout for a penalty when first-half danger-man Eoin McKeown looked to be fouled and two minutes later Max Hunt headed over the goal from his team's first corner-kick.

Five minutes on and McKeown arguably should have netted but allowed 'keeper Willis to save.

However, a further five minutes on and the restored wide-man excitingly laid on Buxton's goal. In a long run down the left flank he out-paced right-back Clackstone, who, significantly, was replaced at half-time by Perritt, to deliver a low cross to the near post where Tommy Elliott, selected for striking duty in place of Jake Wright, rolled the ball home.

Play in the remainder of the half contributed much to Buxton's fate as Alfreton now seized the initiative to respond effectively.

From ex-Silverlander Newall's free-kick, centre-back Digie's five-yard header forced a good, low stop out of Max Dearnley. Maintaining the response, the hosts did find the net through another ex-Silverlander, Jordan Thewlis, but referee Robinson called a foul.

Nonetheless, Alfreton did equalise in the 39th minute after Waldock had chipped the ball into the goalmouth, but some unconvincing defending led to Connor Brown's foul on Day. Thewlis netted confidently from the penalty spot.

Buxton did show some attacking promise early in the second half. McKeown couldn't re-produce his earlier threat but twice in a minute Sam Minihan proved incisive on the right flank though both of his crosses were cleared.

With little to choose between the teams, manager Craig Elliott made all three permitted substitutions but without any improved penetration and in the 80th minute Alfreton scored through ex-'Alty' striker Lewis Salmon, effectively to win the points.

Scoring from close range he profited as the Buxton defence again failed to clear. Five minutes added time was played but the hosts were comfortable in their lead to win for only the second time in 11 matches which included a DSC defeat by Heanor Town.