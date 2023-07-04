Buxton new boy Nathan Newall is raring to go after move from Sunderland

The 21-year-old left back has already accrued good experience at National League North level with Guiseley and Darlington and said: “I am very happy to be here.

“The gaffer rang me numerous times to tell me his ambitions and what he wants from the team and the club and from me. That led to me coming here and hopefully excel at the club. I am primarily a left back – that is my preferred position. I do love to get forward but I also love doing the hard work – the defending and the tackles.

“I played on loan at Darlington at the back end of last season, which was good experience. And I have played in this league for quite a while now from a young age. I am looking to get a lot of games under my belt and I am raring to go.

Nathan Newell, who joined Buxton after being released by Sunderland last week.

“I don't know anybody here in the squad yet so I am looking forward to meeting them all and I am sure they will all make me feel welcome.”

Bradford-born Newall started out as a teenager at Guisley before being picked up by Sunderland two years ago and played for their U21s and U23s plus the loan spell at Darlington.

He had been with Guiseley's Academy since he was 14 and graduated through their Centre of Excellence and youth teams before loan spells at Frickley and Ossett United, then making 20 NLN appearances for Guiseley’s first team.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

