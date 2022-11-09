Although not one-sided it was a first half marked by Gloucester battling to beat Theo Richardson, but Buxton's goalkeeper won through with honours, pulling off save after save

After the break, a headed Jason Gilchrist goal from a cross on 53 minutes swung the game firmly behind the Bucks for a third Vanarama National League North success in a row.

Josh Granite, Declan Poole and Jason Gilchrist started the game as Vermiglio made changes from Saturday's Emirates FA Cup triumph, although emphasising that 'nobody was dropped, it was just a case of freshening things up'.

Jason Gilchrist - crucial winner at Gloucester City.

Diego de Girolamo returned to the bench, Connor Kirby missed out through suspension and Luke Burke has ended his loan spell from AFC Fylde.

“That was probably the best win we've had this season if I am being really truthful with the circumstances leading up to the game, stuck in traffic, getting here at half past seven and delaying the game,” said Vermiglio.

“The lads were obviously inevitably not feeling 100 per cent as we came out.

“But Hanson (physio Stevens) has worked his magic and the effort and the endeavour was brilliant.

“We've won another game of football and kept a clean sheet, but we're not getting carried away.

“At the moment our form is good, confidence is high, and we're just looking to try to maintain that as much as we can.

“I thought the shape was good for the first 20-25 minutes. We had so much energy and crossed the ball so many times, creating a couple of decent opportunities.

“We didn't rip them open but we were energetic in midfield and very resolute at the back.

“But we just couldn't capitalise on that bit of pressure we had.”

Vermiglio had high praise for his keeper, saying: “They grew into the game last 20-25 minutes of the first half and probably should have scored, but Theo is in fine form this season.

“He has been since the moment I stepped through the door – he has been brilliant. Again today he's made some outstanding saves, two or three in a row at one point.

“But apart from that moment when they created a couple of chances I don't think Gloucester have really created too much while we created a lot.

“We countered on them in the second half. We had a game plan and changed the shape a little bit which the lads responded to. It was a proper team performance and I am very proud.

“We weren't outstanding or totally dominant in the game. But you're not going to go away from home and be totally dominant. But we did the right things, particularly in the second half as we gave the ball away sloppily in the first half and making a few poor decisions.

“But all in all the lads who have come in gave a fantastic account of themselves. That makes my decisions more difficult and that's what it's about. You don't enjoy having difficult conversations with players and it wasn't pleasant tonight leaving a few of those lads out. But it's good for the squad.”

Vermiglio also had praise for the travelling Buxton fans who made it down to Gloucester.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you – the lads really appreciate it,” he said.

“It's not an easy place to get to on a Tuesday and I am sure they got stuck as well as us. But a relationship grows with fans over time and that is happening with them and the new players now.