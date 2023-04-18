Buxton manager Craig Elliott call for backing in last home game against Brackley as Bucks stay in play-off chase

After Saturday's last gasp 1-0 win at Scarborough Athletic, Buxton, who have only lost once in 18 games, are only outside the play-off spots on goal difference with two games left though have played two more than sixth-place Alfreton Town.

“I don't know what's going to happen in the next weeks but it's just great to put ourselves in this position. We're there for another week,”smiled Elliott.

“When you look at the run we've been on it's just quite remarkable at this level to win this amount of games.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott - calling for a big turnout at the Silverlands for Saturday's huge game.

“It's our last game of the season at home and we need as many fans there as we can.

“We have a really hard game against Brackley who are a notoriously good team in this league.

“We need everyone there to support us – which they've done all year.

“Since I have been here they have been brilliant. It would be great to pack out the place as the lads need your energy now as we are on our last legs a little bit.”

On the win at Scarborough, he added: “It was amazing. It's just a terrific win.

“We've shown character and effort and, like all teams, we have players missing who are injured. And some are playing through the pain barrier.

“We've took it to another week and I am just so proud of everybody really – the fans, the staff, the players. There is a real togetherness.

“We rode our luck today – I thought Scarborough played really well. But at this stage of the season it's not about playing well. It's about winning games and keeping the ball out of the net, which we've done, and scoring at vital times.

“I thought the back four today were immense and really gave us a platform