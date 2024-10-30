A 2-0 win at Radcliffe gave Buxton their third win in a row.

Not surprisingly after Saturday's Vanarama National League North 7-1 romp, Buxton team manager John McGrath named an unchanged side for the trip to Radcliffe – and they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners, thanks to goals from Connor Kirby and Diego De Girolamo.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was the fifth win in a row against Radcliffe and 10 from the last 12, fully deserved, although the Bucks left it late to register their goals. Kirby scored after 83 minutes and De Girolamo well into stoppage time.

The match started late because of a floodlights problem, but the front-foot Bucks were excellent value for their latest set of three points, spurred on by a strong following of fans. Not only was it maximum points, but a second consecutive clean sheet away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understandably, John McGrath was pleased with his team's effort. He said: "I am delighted. They've been three different kinds of performance against Chester, Needham and now Radcliffe. We had to dig in against Chester, you saw our free-flowing style against Needham and tonight it was a mixture of both.

"We stuck to our task and produced two great goals. As the game wore on I felt more and more confident. We've a strong squad and the players we brought on from the bench added value in every way.

"it was hard work but that's what I want t see, what the fans want to see. We look forward to heading down to Kidderminster next."

The meeting with Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday, kick-off 3pm, will be the third meeting of the clubs this season, after a draw at Tarmac Silverlands and replay win for the Harriers, both in the Emirates FA Cup.