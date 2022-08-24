Buxton look to bounce back over Bank Holiday after first defeat in National League North

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And boss Jamie Vermiglio will hope his early season injuries ease as they prepare to host a visit by Blyth Spartans on Saturday before an away trip to AFC Telford United on Monday.

Bucks went down 2-0 at Hereford FC on Saturday and Vermiglio said: “It's been a tough week for us with the squad we've got and we were carrying four injuries into last weekend while five of the lads didn't train on Thursday for one reason or another.

“We had Warren (Clarke), who has been ill, trying to get through a game.

Buxton manager Jamie Vermiglio - injury problems.

“He managed 60-70 minutes and will be the first to admit he wasn't at his best. He was ill and just ran out of energy.

“When we get everyone back and fit we will be a test for anyone – I think we were a test for Hereford on Saturday.

“Tuesday and Thursday we will be able to regroup and get ourselves ready for the two games, starting with Blyth on Saturday.”

On the defeat at Hereford, he said: “It was a game in which they probably turned the screw in the second half and did well.

“But, truth be told, first half I thought we were the better side and could have gone in a couple of goals to the good if we'd have taken our chances and moved the ball just that little bit better.

“I thought we controlled the possession and controlled the way that they played, making them play through the middle.

“I feel we could have gone on in the second half, been better and got a win. It didn't unfold like that.

“I thought Hereford did a lot better in the second half. We lost a lot of our battles and stopped doing the good things we did in the first half.

“It wasn't a good enough performance. Our standards dropped in the second half and, as a result, they were able to get a win.”

Vermiglio added: “The goals, we've got to do better with and we need to manage a game of football properly.

“It's all about goals – they scored two and we didn't.

“For their first goal one or two missed it. We've got an honest group in there and they know they should have done better.

“At 1-0 we had a chance through the middle one-on-one and we've got to take that chance. Put it away and it becomes a different sort of game.

“The game then became a little bit stretched the last 10 or 15 minutes.

“The second goal we were just a bit spread out. The ball was pumped into the box and they picked up the seconds and slotted home. Credit to them they did well second half and got a bit of pace down the sides.

“But some of it was our own making too, not keeping the ball when we should have kept it and not taking our chances when we had them. We have created more than enough to win.”

The manager was happy with some of the day's aspects.

“There were positives to take and some good performances,” he said.

“Some of the lads put a shift in for the shirt and the fans who came were great for us and will have seen that effort and endeavour.

“It's not going to be easy at this level. Hereford are an established team and know what they're doing.