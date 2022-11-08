Vermiglio said it would probably be the biggest game in the Bucks' history while for his assistant, Tommy Miller, it will be a return to the club he played for more than 200 times over two spells, scoring 47 goals - many from the penalty spot, from where he enjoyed an immaculate record.

“I am really happy with the draw,” beamed Vermiglio.

“When you get to the First Round I think you're praying that you get the big tie – the money-maker, the one that's on TV.

Proud Bucks boss Jamie Vermiglio after Saturday's win.

“But when you get through the First Round it becomes a little bit blurred what you want. Do you want that one that is a bit more winnable and the odds less against you or do you want your big one?

“We were happy with either – there were four or five really big teams left in it, one of them being Ipswich. And we got Ipswich away.

“There is a good link there with Tommy playing over 200 games for them. He is already getting some social media interest and messages from ex-players and fans.”

He continued: “We are looking forward to it. We have a few league games in between so the focus will be on them, but it is there in the back of everyone's minds that in a few weeks time we have what is probably one of the biggest games in the club's history.”

Buxton are expecting another big away following for the big day on 25th-28th November weekend..

“We took 1,100 to York last year and we want to try to improve on those numbers. Anywhere around the 1,000 mark would be brilliant – unbelievable for a club of our size,” he said.

“It's not an easy place to get to and is quite a lot of time on the road, so people would be giving up their weekend for us.

“We still don't know what day it is – it could be anything between the Friday and the Monday, It could potentially be a TV game which is what we have our fingers crossed for.”

With Ipswich massive favourites to progress, Vermiglio said there was no pressure on Buxton and they could enjoy the occasion.

“I think it's fair to say that the games we have gone into in the FA Cup, we've not been the underdogs,” he said.

“The opposition have been relatively even or from the league below when we have had to cope with the mentality of the underdog playing us.

“So it will be the first time we are going into it really up against it in terms of the size of the club, the venue, the supporters and where they are in the league. But that is when memories are truly made and they could just take their eye off the ball a little bit.

“If we get a good start, it's 11 v 11 and you always ask yourself 'what if?' and that's what the lads will be asking themselves when it comes to that occasion.

“Anything can happen as you have seen in a few of the results this weekend.

“There is obviously a gulf in class over time, but actually over 90 minutes you can get a goal and if you can get a bit of Lady Luck on your side and decisions go your way, before you know it you're on 70 minutes holding on and you've got a real chance.

“That is the hope. That's the dream. We aim to go there and cause an upset.”

Assistant manager Miller took to social media to say: “What a draw, come on the Tractor Boys.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my penalty spots.

“I can’t wait to return with Buxton FC - this is what the FA Cup is all about and a great day awaits for the staff, players and supporters.”