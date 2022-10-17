Buxton Ladies after their derby win.

The Ladies were unbeaten in their opening three games, hosting a Young Bucks side hoping to extend their 100 per cent record.

The Ladies went ahead when Sofia Morrissey played a brilliant ball with the outside of her right foot through for Natasha Lindley to race onto and coolly slot home past Young.

The second half started with the Young Bucks on the front foot and the equaliser came as a breakaway down the right from the ever dangerous Marissa Jackson saw her find Becca Austin, who held off two challenges before turning and firing home.