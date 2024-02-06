​Buxton Ladies stand firm in victory

Manager Rob Morrissey shakes hands with kit sponsor Charlie Edwards of EasyWinnings.

​Maisy Duncan gave the Ladies a dream start, scoring in the first two minutes, which should have been the incentive for the Ladies to take the game away from the home side.

But the windy conditions were causing more problems than anticipated and the final ball was always too heavy and ran into touch.

After dominating the majority of the first half it was Donington who scored next as after Buxton failed to clear a corner, the ball was lashed into the back of the net to level things up at half-time.

The Ladies started a lot brighter in second half and were slowly getting to grips with the wind and after some neat one touch football the ball was slipped through to Duncan who raced away from the defence to slot the ball home and put Buxton back in front.

Buxton should have put the game to bed but some stout defending from the home side kept the game on a knife edge, and as the game entered the last ten minutes and the wind seemed to be getting stronger, it was the visitors who who had to dig in and defend their slender lead as Donington threw everyone forward to get an equaliser.

But the Ladies held on to claim the three points and preserve their unbeaten league run.