Buxton ​Ladies reach Derbyshire Cup quarter-finals

Buxton Ladies were in Derbyshire Cup action on Sunday against Matlock Ladies at a dull and cold Sterndale Moor and ran out 4-0 winners to reach the quarter-finals.

Buxton were totally dominant in all areas but it was Matlock who against the run of play nearly took the lead as a fine save by Hodgkinson kept the ball out.

This seemed to inspire the Ladies and a fine move down the left side resulted in Morrissey pulling the ball back for Georgia Williams to slam the ball home for 1-0.

The Ladies were now on the hunt for more goals and just before half time an excellent through ball by Kim Hall sent Maisy Duncan through one on one and it was Duncan who won the battle to make it 2-0 at half-time.

The second-half saw Matlock take the game to Buxton and were looking to get back into the game but some resolute defending from Buxton’s back four kept them out.

Buxton finally got back on the front foot and from another fine ball out of defence saw Duncan outpace the Matlock defence to prod the ball home and put the game out of Matlock’s reach.

The Ladies carried on taking the game to Matlock and a fine shot from Morrissey from 25 yards out came crashing back off the bar but the Matlock keeper recovered to smother the ball.

