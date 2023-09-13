News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Buxton Ladies battle back to win at Duffield Dynamo

Buxton Ladies showed great character to battle back from going two early goals down to win 4-2 at Duffield Dynamo on Sunday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:25 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Duffield came out of the blocks quickest and soon found themselves in front after five minutes.

Before Buxton could respond they found themselves further behind when a superb free kick outside the box found the top corner.

The Ladies looked shellshocked. They just were not at the races there was some anxious faces around as only 10 minutes had gone.

Most Popular
Action from the Duffield v Buxton game.Action from the Duffield v Buxton game.
Action from the Duffield v Buxton game.

Buxton knew they had to calm themselves and get a foothold of the game and, sure enough, a great run down the left by Jade Whitwam saw her shot come back off the post and fortunately the rebound dropped nicely for Georgia Williams to pull one back and it was game on.

This goal gave the Ladies fresh impetus and the confidence began to grow throughout the team.

Aother strong run down the left this time by Maisy-Jo saw her upended in the box and the spot kick was coolly slotted home by Sofia Morrissey 2-2.

The second half saw Buxton gradually take control of the game and restrict Duffield to long range shots which Eve Hodgkinson dealt with amicably.

Any other attacks were swiftly broken up by some resolute defending by Nat Beresford and Bobbi Lumbert.

Then in the 75th minute Buxton finally won their first corner of the game and a great delivery from Georgia Williams saw Sofia head the ball home for her second of the day and more importantly give Buxton the lead.

Five minutes later saw the same two combine, this time Sofia passing the ball into Georgia's path for her to make it 4-2 and seal victory.

Related topics:Buxton