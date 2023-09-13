Buxton Ladies battle back to win at Duffield Dynamo
Duffield came out of the blocks quickest and soon found themselves in front after five minutes.
Before Buxton could respond they found themselves further behind when a superb free kick outside the box found the top corner.
The Ladies looked shellshocked. They just were not at the races there was some anxious faces around as only 10 minutes had gone.
Buxton knew they had to calm themselves and get a foothold of the game and, sure enough, a great run down the left by Jade Whitwam saw her shot come back off the post and fortunately the rebound dropped nicely for Georgia Williams to pull one back and it was game on.
This goal gave the Ladies fresh impetus and the confidence began to grow throughout the team.
Aother strong run down the left this time by Maisy-Jo saw her upended in the box and the spot kick was coolly slotted home by Sofia Morrissey 2-2.
The second half saw Buxton gradually take control of the game and restrict Duffield to long range shots which Eve Hodgkinson dealt with amicably.
Any other attacks were swiftly broken up by some resolute defending by Nat Beresford and Bobbi Lumbert.
Then in the 75th minute Buxton finally won their first corner of the game and a great delivery from Georgia Williams saw Sofia head the ball home for her second of the day and more importantly give Buxton the lead.
Five minutes later saw the same two combine, this time Sofia passing the ball into Georgia's path for her to make it 4-2 and seal victory.