Buxton keeper Theo Richardson wants to make FA Cup memories at Ipswich Town

Richardson, who started out on the books of Nottingham Forest and had time at Aston Villa, Leeds United and Manchester United before dropping down to play for the likes of Kings Lynn Town, Cleethorpes and Grantham Town, was part of the side pipped 1-0 by League One Morecambe at this stage last year and said: “I am still quite young at 24 so my best ever FA Cup run was last year.

“I have really good memories of it, so to be able to do it again this year against similar sort of opposition is brilliant, especially for my career as well.

“The FA Cup is a platform for a lot of players to get their career back on track and hopefully that's something I am able to do as well.

“I remember it being really cold for the Morecambe game. But it was a really brilliant day for the club even through the weather tried to dampen it.

“The build up to it was the exciting part, though unfortunately on the day we just couldn't get it over the line.

“As a club, where we were last year, the occasion of playing League One opposition and taking them right to the death was brilliant. Hopefully this year we can go one step further.”

On this year's opposition, Richardson said: “The draw this year is probably everything you ever dream of. It is great to get drawn against the highest ranked team in there.

“We would rather have had a home tie but, with the size of club Ipswich are, you can't really ask for more.

“Playing in front of a big crowd again will be an exciting thing for me and the majority of the squad. I don't think it will daunt anybody and it's something everyone will look forward to.”

The Bucks head there with firm belief they could pull off an upset.

“If you go into any game thinking you're going to lose then you're on the back foot from the start,” he said.

“We know it is going to be difficult as they're right up there near the top of the table.

“But at the same time you are playing against another XI and it's been proved over the years it can be done. We just have to go there, believe in ourselves, and be the ones who create an upset.”

On Buxton's maiden season at National League North level so far, he said: “We didn't have the start we wanted.

“But obviously we are quite a newly formed team with a lot of new faces and a new manager.

“So we are still in that gelling process, but we've started to pull some results together.

