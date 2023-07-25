A 4-2 win at Shirebrook Town last Thursday was followed by a 6-1 home thrashing of Mickelover on Saturday and boss Craig Elliott said: “First half in particular we played really well and did everything I wanted them to do. We controlled the game and scored some good goals. We got a good tempo in there.

“There was just one negative – the goal. But we can iron that out. That's why these things happen in pre-season. So it was a pretty positive day.”

Among the scorers on Saturday was new signing Jordan Burrow and Elliott said: “Jordan Burrow is a team player – That's why I brought him here. He is fantastic at what he does.

Jordan Burrow scores the opener for Buxton against Mickleover. Photo by Jason Chadwick.

“There are not many like him now. He is a great target man. He brings team mates into play and helps others play well. I think you could see that today and he was a good foil for Connor Kirby.

“It was really good for them both to get on the scoresheet – they were a handful for Mickleover.”

Elliott has half a dozen good options in his forward department this year and said: “We have different ways that we want to play and different sorts of attributes for those players.

“I know coming into this league that is what you're going to need.

“They are all different types of players and I am sure they'll all be used.

“It's healthy competition and they will all get along. I am really lucky to have them.”

Looking ahead, he added: “We have had four or five weeks of intense training with games in there and a bit of team bonding. It's been a good balance.

“We will have a couple of physical sessions this week, then hopefully give them the weekend off.

“I think it's important for them to have that to spend time with their family and friends. They deserve that.

“It's the last weekend and then we're all busy for a lot of months.”

Buxton have this week released versatile Jordan Barnett by mutual consent.

