Elliott, whose priority is finding a goalkeeper replacement for the departed Theo Robinson, has so far brought in five new faces this summer.

“It is quite a difficult time at the moment as a couple of the four or five players we want to bring in are on holiday,” he said.

“So we will have to wait until they get back.

Craig Elliott - hoping for two more new faces at Buxton this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But I am hoping we may be able to sign someone in the next couple of days and another potentially before the weekend, though nothing is definite as yet.

“Hopefully one of those will be a goalkeeper – we have been talking to a couple and got close to one, but it fell through right at the last minute so we had to start again.

“They are all 'key' signings but getting in a keeper is really important.

“It is not easy bringing a keeper in as most of the best ones are under contract with clubs and we are trying to weigh up what the best option is for us moving forward. Fingers crossed we can get one in this week.”

Advertisement

Players now have less than two weeks of their summer break before returning for pre-season training.

Advertisement

“We are back on Saturday, 24th June and will then be training three times a week and then straight into it,” said Elliott.

“On the first Saturday we will do initial fitness checks and then we will set out our guidelines and expectations for the season.