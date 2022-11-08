Buxton handed mouthwatering away FA Cup draw at League One giants Ipswich Town
National League North Buxton landed themselves a plum FA Cup Second Round tie away at League One giants Ipswich Town in last night's draw.
Bucks will travel as massive underdogs to the famous Portman Road stadium over the weekend of 25th-28th November to face a Tractor Boys side currently sitting second in the division.
It is the second season running that the Bucks have made it to Round Two, being knocked out by Morecambe last year.
An early Diego de Girolamo penalty and a late strike by Jason Gilchrist booked their place in the hat after a 2-0 win over Southern League Premier side Merthyr Town, watched by an enthusiastically vocal crowd of 1,879 at the Tarmac Silverlands on Saturday.
Merthyr played well above their league status and home keeper Theo Richardson had to be at his best to keep a clean sheet. It was well into the second half before the Bucks could stamp any kind of authority on the game.
Buxton had to wait an extra 90 minutes to everyone else to find out their Second Round opponents last night as the draw was made before the final game of the round which saw Ipswich eventually win 3-0 with three second half goals at battling non-leaguers Bracknell Town in a live televised tie.