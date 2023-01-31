A first half goal by Sam Osborne followed by a brace from Brad Jackson after the break gave the Bucks reward for being quicker to the ball and consistently more creative than their Northumberland hosts.

Travelling fans swelled the attendance to over 800 and shouted their support throughout.

Boss Craig Elliott, celebrating his first league victory since taking charge, felt the could have been even more emphatic and said: “It was a really good victory and we might have scored more.

New Buxton signing Jak McCourt.

“It's been a frustrating time – I am not going to lie.

“So I am really pleased for the players as they have been down in the dumps the last 10 days or so. “They have gone through a bit of a confidence crisis. It's been really hard, so it's nice to see some happy faces today.

“Tommy Elliott, Brad Jackson and Sam Osborne filled in up front and were brilliant.

“Jak McCourt had a fine debut, showing what he's capable of, while the whole side had a confident look about them after we scored the opener.

“We've had to face a lot of challenges, with injuries, some individual poor form and bad luck, but this was impressive.”

Central midfielder McCourt made his debut after signing from Warrington Rylands just in time to take part.

McCourt, 27, started his career at Leicester City and has played for several EFL sides, including Chesterfield in two spells, in the EFL and then the National League, making 75 appearances.

The Bucks have also acquired versatile Jordan Barnett from Matlock Town.

Barnett was part of the Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley academies and made 24 appearances for Oldham Athletic when they were an EFL club. He will start training with the Bucks this week.

However, injury problems remain. Boss Elliott didn't have a specialist striker to choose from on Saturday and several players turned out even though they were nursing knocks while Academy forward Nathan Wood was on the bench.

“Jak is a really good player,” said Elliott.

“He has that experience and that quality in the right area. I am really pleased to get him on board. “We need more signings, we know that, but it's important we don't panic and just bring anyone in.

“The players we bring in must improve the side and be here for the long term.”

Next at home will be a tough clash with second top of the league King's Lynn Town. Saturday's match at the Tarmac Silverlands kicks off at 3pm.

Elliott added: “We need to get a few injuries sorted out this week and get a few players back – we have players playing with injuries – and try to bring in more players to strengthen the squad and help the players already here.