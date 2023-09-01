Buxton FC Women appoint coach with worldwide experience as new manager

Graham Abercrombie has been appointed as team manager of Buxton FC Women.

A UEFA-A licenced coach, Abercrombie sports a wealth of impressive experience in the women's game, underlining Buxton's commitment to developing girls' and women's pathways at the club.

His managerial roles have included stints at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

At West Brom he won the Women's Premier League Tier 3 and Birmingham County Cup double in 2016. He has been international development coach for Chelsea as well, working in China, India and the United States.

Currently, Abercrombie is head of community for Sheffield FC, the world's first football club, and will be continuing in that role alongside his new Buxton responsibilities.

He said: "Buxton is a super ambitious club with the resources to back up that ambition. Our values and beliefs match.