Steve Cunningham has stepped down from his role as Buxton boss, days after guiding them to promotion.

The title-winning manager said he is proud of what he has achieved since joining the Bucks but wants to ‘take stock’ of the success.

It comes just days as Buxton were officially crowned Northern Premier League champions.

In a statement released by the club, he said: "When I joined Buxton back in early November it was with a short term goal – to gain promotion.

"I inherited a talented squad and a hugely supportive chairman and board.

"Whilst this decision might surprise a few people, the distance from my home to workplace on a day-to-day basis had become challenging. I couldn’t be prouder to add another league title to my growing CV and I know I leave the football club in a better place in a new league.

"I want to thank everyone associated with the club, from top to bottom, for their support during my time in charge.

"I know I go with the chairman's very best wishes and am proud of what we have achieved together. I now wish to take stock before deciding upon my next role in football."

On behalf of the club, David Hopkins said: "It is with regret that we have accepted the resignation of manager Steve Cunningham. We respect Steve's decision and the reasons outlined around his commute and family commitments.

"When you appoint a new manager you are never sure of the longevity: that’s football.

"We thank Steve for stepping in when it suited us both at a critical moment earlier in the season and ultimately helping guide the football club to the league title. We wish Steve all the best in his future and will look back on his time at the Tarmac Silverlands with fond memories. Our search for a new manager starts with immediate effect."