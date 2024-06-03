Buxton FC secure full time deal for midfield ace Connor Kirby
Kirby has made a big impact at the club since joining from Harrogate Town in 2022, making 93 appearances, eight off the bench, and scoring 15 goals, and he becomes the latest member of John McGrath’s new-look squad following the National League North club's bold decision to go full-time this coming season.
Kirby said: “I learned that over the off season they wanted to re-sign me.
“I have been here over the last couple of seasons and really enjoyed my time here, so it wasn't a hard decision to make.
“And the fact that the club is going full time intrigues me. So I am interested and excited to see what we can do.
“Going full time will mean spending more time with your team mates and more time on the football pitch. So you can only get better full-time.
“You build a stronger connection and chemistry with your team mates.”
On linking up with McGrath, who has replaced Craig Elliott, who stepped down at the end of the season, Kirby said: “I don't really know a lot about the new gaffer but I have heard good things about him.
“I have spoken to a few of the lads who know of him and it's been all good things.
“So I am really excited to work with him. He has had a good career himself so he knows what he is doing. He knows what he is on about and he has done a good job at Mickleover.
“I am excited to get going under him and see what we can do.”
Kirby has enjoyed his summer break so far but is excited for what lays ahead.
“It is nice to have a rest as we play a lot over the season,” he said.
“So it's good to have a few weeks off to rest and recover, go on holiday, and enjoy a bit of time with your family and friends.
“But I am now really excited to get back.”
Sending a message out to Buxton's fans, he added: “Thank you for all your support for me and the team over the last couple of seasons.
“With the new gaffer, it's exciting – he plays a different brand of football.
“So, hopefully, we can excite you as well.”