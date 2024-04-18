Buxton FC made history by winning the Derbyshire FA Senior Cup Challenge for the 12th time - making them record breakers

Celebrations as Buxton FC retain the Derbyshire FA cup and become record breaking winners for the 12th time. Photo Buxton FC

On Wednesday night Buxton FC fans and Heanor Town FC headed to Pride Park in Derby for the final.

The Bucks smashed it with a 5-0 victory including doubles from Diego De Girolamo and Max Brogan, as well as a strike from Dylan Mottley-Henry, sealing another county cup triumph for the team.

Club chairman David Hopkins said: “We have had an up and down season but to retain the cup means we are ending on a great high.

“Last night at Pride Park was special not just for the players but those who work behind the scenes and the fans.”

The chair complimented Heanor for bringing great vocal fans who helped make the experience special for both teams.

“They were a credit to the team.

“With such a big stadium there is a worry you would be lost but there was such a strong and positive atmosphere.”

He says although Buxton went into the match as the stronger team the first half an hour was tough and Heanor put up a good fight.

“It was a brilliant game and as manager Craig Elliott is leaving at the end of season it was nice for him to not only win the cup last year but retain it this year.”

The win is the twelfth win for the Bucks and a spokesperson for the Derbyshire FA said: “Twelve Derbyshire Senior Challenge Cup winners. The most in history.

“The Bucks are record breakers.”

Looking to the future there is one game left in the league and next year the team wants to build on its success and keep pushing onwards.

David added: “It’s no secret we want the first team to be full time, if you want to be going up the pyramid you have to be pushing forward so we have big things planned for the future including expanding our work in the community.