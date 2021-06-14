Buxton FC and SK Vipers strengthen ties

SK Vipers' oldest team will play as the Young Bucks from next season.

From starting off with just one team only three years ago, the SK Vipers will be now fielding 17 full junior teams next season, providing football for well over 200 boys and girls from Buxton and the local community.

The new phase of this partnership will see the oldest age group Vipers boys’ team playing as the Young Bucks in replica Buxton FC First Team kit, as well as all SK Vipers players and their coaches benefitting from Privilege Membership cards, allowing them free access to home league fixtures.

SK Vipers chairman Andrew Richards said: “We have worked hard over the last three years to give as many kids the opportunity to play football.

"The new partnership with Buxton Football Club will transform the club to another level, the extra coaching for kids will add more development for younger children in the town.

"We would like to thank Buxton FC and Dave Hopkins for all there support they have given us and we are looking forward to a long successful partnership with the club.”

Buxton FC Chairman David Hopkins said: “Following the on-going improvements we continue to make at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, including the installation of our all-weather pitch, we have been delighted to see our community engagement significantly grow.