Buxton draw Derbyshire derby with home FA Cup tie with Alfreton Town
Buxton have drawn Derbyshire neighbours Alfreton Town at home in their FA Cup Second Round Qualifier on Saturday, September 17th.
Last season, the Bucks made it to the Second Round Proper, losing by a single goal at home to EFL League One Morecambe. Buxton director of football David Brindley said: “We're delighted to be at the Tarmac Silverlands in front of our home fans.
“The game falls on the FA's Play Safe weekend. which focuses on the part we all have in safeguarding football. Alfreton will be a tough test, but we look forward to a proper cup tie and progressing to the next round. Come out and support us. Get the date in your diary, please.”
Admission will be £15, or £10 concessions.
Alfreton, in the Vanarama National League North with the Bucks, reached the Second Round of the FA Cup in 2008/09 and again in 2012/13.
The Bucks again dropped points due to a late equaliser in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Kettering Town and boss Jamie Vermiglion said: “Same as the last few games I am disappointed as we have let it slip again. And we didn't do too much about it.
“In the second half it looked like it was coming again and we invited it on and invited pressure. It was such a shame as first half we were very good. We conceded a goal, arguably against the run of play, but showed good character to get back in it.
“It's tough to take as I know there's a good group of lads in there who are giving their all at the moment, but just not seeing games out. We need to lick our wounds and get ready to go to King's Lynn, who are one of the better sides in the league, and show a reaction.”