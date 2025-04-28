Buxton down Warrington to secure play-off place

Kieran Burton and Johnny Johnston celebrate the win.

On an afternoon of high excitement and against the odds, Buxton earned a place in the National League North play-offs for the first time by beating Warrington Town 2-0 on Saturday.

Not only had 'the Bucks' to be sure to defeat already-relegated Warrington, but also two of the three teams above them, Chorley, Hereford and Curzon Ashton, had to fail to win.

There was excitement aplenty in Buxton's match, particularly as the second goal came as late as the 86th minute, but arguably just as much came from elsewhere as more and more promising news arrived from rivals' games.

The first boost came early as Chorley fell behind at Rushall, only soon to recover and go on to win 5-1. That was followed by Hereford, just prior to half-time, falling behind at home to Scunthorpe, who held the lead to the end which nonetheless made for much tension as this was the last NLN result to be posted, several minutes after Buxton's match had ended.

Yet surely Curzon at home would overcome Leamington, whose 22 previous away trips had yielded a mere 13 points, but the contest was goal-less till the 76th minute when an own goal put the visitors ahead. Our neighbours equalised in added time but couldn't find a winner so 'the Bucks' had achieved their aim, with players, officials & home 'faithful' sharing unbounded joy.

Still, none of this would have applied without a Buxton home win that resulted from an exciting, open encounter with plentiful goalmouth action, virtually all of it at the visitors' end as Buxton first attacked the Ashwood End.

However, 'the Wire's' best scoring chance of the game came as early as the sixth minute when Josh Amis planted a header against the bar, yet that was matched some six minutes later when the outstanding Oli Ewing received an astute pass from Bobby Faulkner and also hit the bar, but from some 25 yards with a thunderous drive that rebounded high into the air.

Then Tommy Elliott passed to Cian Coleman on the right but from his perfect cross the unmarked Johnny Johnston, ten yards out, hooked the ball wide.

Luke Brennan was a constant thorn in Warrington's side as he soon showed his ability to outpace right-back Bennett, but in the 32nd minute tempers flared when a heavy challenge felled the winger and after the ensuing melee Bennett was sent off.

Connor Kirby twice struck firm drives from distance, one of them drawing a fine, two-handed save from 'keeper Dan Atherton, while another threatening attack forced visiting centre-back, Peter Clarke, at 43 years young the oldest player in the NLN, to slice the ball over his own bar.

At last, at the hour, a goal arrived. Brennan again reached the left byline and from his short, lofted cross, Kieran Burton's header struck the bar's underside and dropped into Atherton's arms. The adjacent assistant indicated a goal then the 'keeper was cautioned for his incensed protest.

Kirby forced Atherton into a great diving save but he was beaten again in the 86th minute as Johnston's persistence took him to within three yards of goal from where he shot home.

Two years ago, 'the Bucks', on the season's last day, missed out on a play-off place at Chester, but lightning didn't strike twice this time.