Buxton confidence soars as unbeaten run is extended with win at Leamington

Diego De Girolamo kept the Leamington goalkeeper busy throughout Tuesday's visit and in the 32nd minute he beat him comprehensively to score the only goal of the game.

That followed Saturday's 0-0 draw at Kettering.

After the Leamington victory, Elliott said: “It was a really good away win as this is a difficult place to come. We really ground it out, especially in the last 15-20 minutes and they are the best wins.

Diego De Girolamo - back on the goals trail in midweek.

“You can see the spirit and togetherness in the camp, everyone is playing their part.

“I was really pleased with Diego today. He has been working so hard and has got his goal.

“Also Theo Richardson made a big save and the subs came on and did their bit – it's really pleasing as a manager when everyone is contributing and you get such a good result.

“Diego has had a lot of chances since I have been here and, in particular on Saturday, he was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet.

“Hopefully that goal will now kick him on a bit, give him some confidence, and he will start banging a few more in the next few weeks.”

Elliott is still without several injured key players.

“That is four and a half games now we've had clean sheets, but there are certain points in games you want to bring attacking players on and we've not had the options on the bench,” he said.

“So fair play to the players that have been coming on. Some of them are still getting fit and get tired with 20 minutes to go.

“But we're all mucking in and we've got some big players to come back.

“Hopefully we can get stronger and there are still a lot of points to play for.”

On the draw at Kettering, Elliott said: “I never sniff at an away point in this league.

“We had good chances but the teams cancelled each other out. Three clean sheets on the trot, three games unbeaten, so we're going in the right direction. It wasn't a classic game but we deserved the point.

“We were missing Tommy Elliott and Sam Osborne, who have been among our best players in the last few weeks, but it gave chances for other to come in and contribute. All the lads put in a real shift for the Buxton cause.

“We're starting to look solid and can present a threat to any opponents. There's confidence we will keep on improving.”

The win at Leamington could be invaluable, as the run of difficult away games continues, thankfully interrupted by the home match against Southport this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

After that, it will be trips to fourth-top Darlington, seventh-placed Chorley and King's Lynn Town, second in the table, before the next match at the Tarmac Silverlands, entertaining Gloucester City on 4th March.

“These midweek away matches are tough. There is a lot of travelling and the lads have to be up early next day for work,” said Elliott.

“It will be nice to be back home. Last time we were there we beat top of the league so we are nice and confident now.

“You can see a different team to what we were three weeks ago and hopefully we can kick on. That is the key now - can we continue to improve? That's what we're trying to achieve.”

Left back, Max Conway, has had his loan extended to the end of the season.