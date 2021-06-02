Buxton chairman is raring to go ahead of the new season

Diego De Girolamo in action for Buxton last season. He's one of several Bucks players that will return when pre-season training starts ahead of the new campaign.

Hopkins has ensured the club’s financial state hasn’t been too affected despite the loss of revenue streams such as gate receipts and bar takings, whilst also emphasising the playing side of things is firmly under control.

And he added the club is looking forward to welcoming the community back to the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium.

He said: “It’s been a tough year for everyone, but if we are to look forward with optimistic eyes that we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us, we are very positive about the club’s future.

"We had a really strong squad last year that gave it a proper go and thankfully the majority of those players will be with us again.

"With three or four more additions to be announced, we’re confident that by the time pre-season starts we’ll have our squad complete. We certainly don’t expect there to be much in the way of trialists and things like that, as there often can be.

"There’s a degree of momentum that can be carried forward despite the time that’s elapsed from when we last played. The lads have kept in touch socially and we are confident that last season wasn’t wasted at all.”

Hopkins added that pre-season plans have been drawn up with regard to both the first team and other areas of the club.

He said: “We’ll get the lads back a bit earlier for pre-season and will probably arrange a trip away for them as well which will help.

"In other areas, we’ve decided on the next intake for the academy so look forward to seeing that get going again too.

"We can start allowing people to use our 4G surface again too and just generally getting the community as a whole back involved.

"It’s not just about getting the tills ringing. Although I say so myself, the club is very well run financially and we have excellent support from our sponsors, plus the furlough scheme was very helpful too, so I don’t have any concerns on that front.