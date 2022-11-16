Buxton chairman David Hopkins dreaming of shock FA Cup victory to upset the odds at Ipswich Town

The game at Portman Road, against an Ipswich side sitting pretty in second place in League One, will take place on Sunday, 27th November with a 5pm kick-off.

Hopkins believes it will be an 'amazing' day out for the club and admitted that FA Cup success always seems to overshadow anything a club does in the league.

“We are delighted with the draw,” he said.

Buxton chairman David Hopkins - hoping for an FA Cup upset.

“It's always in the lap of the gods who you're going to get and as our manager said, without being disrespectful to any club, you don't want to draw someone in the middle.

“You either want a big name club or a club you have a better chance of maybe winning against so you can progress to the next round.

“Everyone at the club will now be doing our best to try to upset the odds.

"But Ipswich Town away from home is probably the toughest fixture that could have been drawn out the hat.

Advertisement

“On the other hand it is a fantastic occasion for the club and the town with playing such a prestigious club in such a prestigious competition. It's amazing.

“We will absolutely make sure we enjoy the moment. But at the same time we are a competitive, ambitious football club.

"Upsets happen in the cup, let's hope we can became one of the famous upsets that the competition seems to turn up every year.”

He continued: “Last year we won the Northern Premier League which, in itself, was an amazing achievement.

Advertisement

“But the FA Cup shone more of a light on the club than winning the league with reaching the Second Round and having the live TV game against Morecambe.

“It was probably celebrated more than winning the league. It's the massive thing that is the FA Cup.

"Obviously we were delighted to achieve both things in one season – it was unbelievable.

“Similarly this season, we were probably finding our feet a bit early doors but our current form is very good and we are certainly starting to look upwards and not downwards in the table. And we have a few games in hand due to the cup run.

Advertisement

“It won't diminish our ambition in our league campaign.

"People say the cup is a welcome distraction but it's more than that, it's amazing.”

The game will be televised but only available to overseas viewers and not in the UK, Ipswich having only just enjoyed live coverage of their First Round tie at Bracknell Town.

“If we'd got Ipswich at home I think we'd have had a good chance of another TV game but away was probably slightly less appealing to the powers that be at the TV stations,” said Hopkins.

Advertisement

"So it's all the more reason to win the game and reach Round Three – then they would have to put us on the telly wouldn’t they?”

The Bucks pocketed £41,000 for seeing off Merthyr Town in Round One and £67,000 awaits the winners of the Round Two clash – but Hopkins said the Cup was about much more than the money at this stage.

“The prize money certainly gets chunkier the further you go along the journey, but it's only part of the whole thing.

"It's more about the magic of the FA Cup.

Advertisement

“It provides a chance for a spotlight to be shone on the club and the town.

“There is a sense of pride and belonging that we all share here with the club and the wider community.

"There are so many aspects of Buxton FC now.

"We have all the supporters, the 500 kids that proudly wear our shirt, the ladies team – you all bask in the success of the first team. That's how football clubs work.

Advertisement

“It certainly doesn't do any harm to the coffers – but it's so much more than that as well. It’s everything that goes with it.”

“Everyone wants to talk about the money in the FA Cup and how it 'saves' clubs.

“But most clubs at our level by and large are very well run.

"Running a football club of our stature is big numbers nowadays. It takes a lot of investment and everyone plays their part in that, including local business support.

Advertisement

"We will continue to run the club as we do and we believe we run it well. It’s in very safe hands and we are still very ambitious.

“No doubt if you get the Third Round and get get something like Manchester United away then we would be talking more about the money as the numbers are massive.

“A home tie with the TV and the revenue is very good too. The money is very, very welcome but it’s not life-changing at this stage.

"If you can get to the Third Round and get the big one like Marine when they drew Tottenham Hotspur, then you start sticking noughts on the end of it. And if we had beaten Morecambe last year then we would have drawn Spurs!”

Advertisement

He added: “We are very aware of our place in the community too and what we should, quite rightly, try to bring to the community. That is high on our priority too.

“There are lots of good things going on at the club.

“I know the town will get behind us and a lot of fans will travel. We are certainly going to enjoy the day.

"You can only take it one game at a time. But if we could win this game then, financially, it could get very exciting. It will be an amazing day out.”

Advertisement