The Bucks are one game away from the first round proper of the FA Cup for the sixth time in 14 years as they welcome a Hyde side that sit sixth in the NPL Premier Division.

The home side will be full of confidence after the Spennymoor win where Sean Newton had a 15th minute penalty saved but two minutes later Connor Kirby bundled home the game's only goal.

Boss Jamie Vermiglio said: “I think it was well deserved in that we created a lot of chances and defended our box brilliantly. The back three were outstanding.

Exciting new Buxton signing Sam Osborne.

“We rode our luck at times in the second half but sometimes you have to do that away from home.

“It was a real team effort with lots of resilience and lots of grit and it feels good to get a win like that. Not many teams will come here and take three points.”

The Bucks have also been boosted by the signing of ene of the most promising young players in non-league football, 23-year-old Sam Osborne, from AFC Fylde.

He started his career at Notts County and was the club's academy player of the year in 2016/17 and young player of the year 2017/18.

He moved on to Leamington, before joining AFC Fylde in January of last year. His most recent accolade was as National League North player of the month.

Vermiglio said: “We're looking forward to working with Sam. He is an exciting winger who likes nothing more than scoring goals.

“I've admired Sam's talent for a considerable time and he will be an important asset within our ever-strengthening squad.