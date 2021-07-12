Buxton Broncos U9s win cup despite being the youngest side

The successful Buxton Broncos side with their trophy.

The team competed in the North Derbyshire Football League on Saturdays and Derwent Valley U10s league on Sundays throughout the campaign, enjoying an incredible season where each and every players has improved massively.

They ended the season by competing in the Derwent Valley League Cup, eventually emerging victorious against players a year older.

The boys started out fantastically and just got better. They upped their game through the group and knockout stages and put on a very strong performance against a number of sides from across the Derwent Valley.