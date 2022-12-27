Buxton were comfortably beaten at Alfreton Town.

Dwayne Wiley scored in first half-stoppage time before two more goals from Jordan Thewlis and Matt Rhead completed the defeat.

“It is a little hard to take, we played well in patches, especially in the first half,” he said.

“We have to improve and we are where we are in the league for a reason.

“I think the first goal was a bit of a turning point and they got their heads up when they scored and we have not come back in the game.

“There are positives in certain areas, but we are disappointed with the goals we have conceded.

“We had one good chance to get the first goal and it would have made a difference if we got it. They got it and went in to win the game.

“Matt Rhead is a very difficult player to play against, we all know that.

“The turning point was the first goal and there were aspects with the goal where we could have done better

“There are lots to sort out and things to work on, but there are also bits of play we are happy with.”

Buxton made the best start with Sam Osborne forcing a save out of George Willis on six minutes.

Rhead nearly opened the scoring six minutes later when he headed just wide from Danny Preston.

The Reds hit the front in first half stoppage time when Wiley fired home after Theo Richardson failed to gather a Preston corner.

Max Conway flashed the ball wide within the first 80 seconds of the second period before the same man went even closer on 54 minutes without success.

Alfreton extended their lead just past the hour mark when Thewlis latched on to a through ball and took the ball around Richardson.

