Buxton boss says team is improving every day ahead of new campaign
The 2-0 win came thanks to goals from Josh Popoola and Ethan Fitzhugh and followed on from the 1-0 success over Matlock Town four days earlier.
The Bucks were due to host Accrington Stanley on Tuesday night (30th) after this week’s Advertiser had gone to press.
They will then complete pre-season with a trip to Stafford Rangers on Saturday.
And speaking to the club’s media after Saturday’s win, McGrath was happy with what he saw.
He said: “We had high energy levels again which is what I’ve been asking for in the last three or four weeks.
"We withstood a little bit of pressure from them in the first-half but we still tried to play our football and play in the right way, and eventually our high energy levels and decent football broke them down twice in the second-half.
"We’re going to come up against teams like that this season but we were resolute in defence and the midfield defensive two were excellent."
Buxton had announced the signing of Hartlepool’s Kieran Burton prior to the game.
The defender joined Pools last summer and made a total of seven appearances during his time at Victoria Park. He also featured in loan spells at Darlington and Chester FC last season.
McGrath said: “He’s left footed which gives us more balance on the left hand side to go with Ethan Mann and Josh Granite so we’ve now got competition for the two centre-backs.
"I want competition for places and a 20-man squad because it’s 20 players that will get us there and it’s a whole club, the backroom staff and the fans we get at the TSS, it’s not just 11 players.
"It’s always been a building process like I said when I walked through the door – it’s building blocks every day and it’s getting one per cent better every day and the boys are getting fitter and learning our system more each day and we are visibly getting better week in, week out.
"So now we have to take that form into the league.”