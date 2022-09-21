Buxton boss praises players ahead of home double-header

Jamie Vermiglio watches on against Alfreton on Saturday. Photo by Jason Chadwick.

Following Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Alfreton Town in the FA Cup second qualifying round last weekend, Buxton now prepare to host Chester on Saturday and then Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday night.

And with a talented squad at his disposal, added to by the recent signings of players including Scott Boden and Luke Burke, Vermiglio took time after Saturday’s win to pay tribute to those who have performed well in recent games.

He said: “Players have come in and taken their opportunities.

"We’ve got a decent squad with good players and good attitudes. I think Lindon [Meikle] probably epitomised that against Alfreton as he’s been unlucky and is probably the one I could have played a little bit more often than not, but he’s been waiting for his chance and he’s taking the chance.

“I left him out of the Telford game because of a quick turnaround again but then today [against Alfreton] his attitude has been second to none and the way he’s trained and everything has been superb.

"He’s given a fantastic account of himself. I think he wanted to come off after 60 or 70 minutes because naturally he’s tired but I felt like we needed to keep him on.

"We’ve had some injuries over the last four or five weeks and have had 13 or 14 fit players, some of them carrying injuries as well.

"Then against Alfreton I’ve had 18 to choose from and I’d told the lads after the game last week that something’s got to change so I made three or four changes and sometimes that’s what it needs."

Debutant Boden netted on his Bucks debut, while Burke, making his home debut, also scored to help beat Alfreton.

Vermiglio said: “I thought Burkey was solid at the back and then Scott Boden just gave us a little something different up top.

“His experience and hold up play was good, he competed for everything and obviously he’s taken his goal fantastically well.”

Saturday’s opponents Chester are 12th in the National League North standings and unbeaten in their last three games.