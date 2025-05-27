Buxton boss: Players will be keen to come

John McGrath believes Buxton are in a good position to attract players. Photo: Phil Peat.

​John McGrath says he’s confident Buxton will be an attractive option for new players following their impressive season in National League North.

​The Bucks reached the play-offs in their first ever season as a full-time club, but ultimately fell to defeat at Chester FC who went on to lose the final at Scunthorpe United.

But manager McGrath believes his side’s efforts won’t have gone unnoticed, nor the kinds of facilities on offer to prospective new players as he looks to build a side for next season.

He said: “We want to get better and we’ll try our level best to keep the players here that we want to keep, and there are some players that will want to move on. That’s the nature of football.

"We’ve got targets we want to speak to and I believe we’ve really put ourselves in a good position where players will want to come and play for us.

"We’re a good footballing side, we’re full-time, we’re a football club that has its own training ground and we do everything right off the field so we’re an attractive prospect.

"I’ll speak to players and technical directors and the chairman to see where we’re going to go.”

*The National League has announced that this season will be the last with its long-term title sponsors Vanarama.

A league statement read. “We have been incredibly honoured to work with Vanarama since 2014, making this the second longest running sponsorship in the League’s illustrious history.

“During that time, the National League has enjoyed unprecedented success. There are more eyes on this level of football than ever before – with both attendance at games or watching on NLTV via DAZN – which is a fitting tribute to the quality of the product on display up and down the country every weekend.”

The final game of the National League will take place at Wembley on Sunday as Oldham Athletic take on Southend United in the play-off final.”