Buxton boss: Missed chances cost us dearly

Buxton boss John McGrath was unhappy after Saturday's loss.

​Buxton boss John McGrath was left to lament his side’s inability to find the net at Curzon Ashton on Saturday after the Bucks fell to a 1-0 loss.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Isaac Buckley-Ricketts notched the only goal of the game just before half-time, but the visitors created numerous good chances without being able to net a goal of their own and ultimately came away with nothing as the home side swapped places with them in the play-off places.

Buxton had the opportunity to return to the top seven when they visited Hereford on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press, but speaking after the defeat to Curzon Ashton, McGrath was left frustrated by the outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There are still 36 points to play for. Now, it's a 12-game season for us. and we'll have to get it right at both ends.

"Internally we know what our target is and we can’t come away from the way we’re playing because it’s what we know and it’s now just about making things right in the final third.

"Their goal today was of our making, caused by negative play. But I'd still have been disappointed without that goal. We had countless chances to turn things around and earn the points. We can play brilliant stuff but only goals win games. it is a squad effort, led by goals.

"We’ve been playing now for six or seven months in this division so the boys are getting better each week and it was just naivete today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve been playing positive football all season and have got positive young players.”

Following the trip to Hereford, Buxton return home to take on Scunthorpe United on Saturday, who ended the weekend in second place and three points behind leaders Chester.

Buxton were 3-2 winners earlier in the season at Scunthorpe, Cian Coleman netting a hat-trick on a memorable day for the Bucks in Lincolnshire.