Buxton boss: Late leveller was tough to take

John McGrath knows his side have to fight to the end. Photo: Phil Peat.

​Buxton boss John McGrath says his team has to fight for every point as they battle for a place in the play-offs in National League North.

​Last Saturday saw the Bucks draw 1-1 with Kidderminster Harriers at the TSS, the visitors’ goal coming in second-half stoppage time to deny Buxton a return to the top seven.

And despite the late goal, a point against a side battling for the title wasn’t a bad return, and McGrath was pleased with the work put in by his side.

He said: “It was a pulsating game and to concede an equaliser from their Zak Brown in injury-time was tough to take.

"This was a cracking Saturday afternoon of sport and we thought Cian Coleman's late and magnificent goal in the top corner had given us a full house. But they hit back at us.

"Then, in the dying seconds, our goalie Paul Cooper made a fabulous save so that we could take a fully-deserved point. I'm super proud of a squad that gave everything. This is such a progressive young group.

"We missed some opportunities but we didn't shy away. Always, we want to win. That's what we do. It's a one-club effort.

"There was a great atmosphere for all, on and off the pitch, taking in the sunshine. The ground was bouncing from well before kick-off.

"Kidderminster have a big following but our fans matched them in every way. A great noise from an overall attendance of 1,103, showing their non-stop passion for success."

Buxton are back on the road this weekend when they go to Scarborough Athletic.

Their hosts are sat firmly in mid-table, comfortably safe from any relegation fears and unable to catch the play-off group, being 14 points behind with four games remaining.

The match kicks off at the Asburn Road ground at 3pm. Connor Kirby scored both goals in a 2-0 home win against Boro in November.