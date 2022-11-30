Buxton boss Jamie Vermiglio so proud of his side in FA Cup defeat at League One Ipswich Town
Boss Jamie Vermiglio said he was proud of his Buxton players after Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup Second Round defeat at League One giants Ipswich Town, writes Mark Duffy.
The Bucks have now exited the FA Trophy and FA Cup in successive weekends to leave them focusing on their maiden season at National League North level with Bradford Park Avenue the visitors this Saturday (12.30pm).
“We need to move on now,” he said. “It’s easy to say this tie might have affected our league form but the next game is always your most important. We’d loved to have got through and had the distraction of another game but we now need to rediscover the kind of form that saw us lose one in 12 before the difficult run we’re on now so that will be our focus moving forward.
“But I’m very proud. We always knew it would be tough and we’d be up against it but we prepared very well and for the first 30 minutes we were stubborn and made it really hard for Ipswich.
“We invited a lot of crosses, especially from Wes Burns, and were relying on set pieces for our best moments. We just needed something to fall for us and on another day it might have done, given us something to hold on to and made things a bit more difficult for Ipswich.
“We didn’t get that luck but I’m proud of the players and the distances they covered. The big difference was the strength of their players compared to ours - even the younger ones that came on. I felt Sam Osborne was a good attacking threat for us down the right but we just couldn’t sustain it when we did get forward.”