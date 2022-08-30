Buxton boss Jamie Vermiglio seeking reinforcements as early injury list mounts

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Depleted Bucks were pipped 2-1 at home to Blyth Spartans on Saturday by two late goals and lost Jack McKay to a serious ankle injury and then, with six players already out, lost Jason Gilchrist with injury in Monday's battling 1-1 draw at Telford United.

Josh Granite, Tom Elliott, Chris Dawson, Mace Goodridge, James Hardy and McKay all missed Monday and Vermiglio said: “It's no secret that we need to get in a couple of bodies in to support the players we have here, particularly with the injury list.

“I couldn't ask for more from the group of 13-14 fit players we have. They have put in a shift for the club.

Jason Gilchrist - goalscorer on Saturday then injured on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The lads need a new days off to get their bodies into shape so we will only train on Thursday.

“It's been tough with injuries and I think a lot of clubs are suffering with it at the moment.

“The quick turnaround from Saturday to Monday is always tough”

There were few chances for either side in the Telford draw.

“A point on the road is a good point, against a decent team,” said Vermiglio.

“They move the ball really well and probably dominated the vast majority of the game.

“For us to come in at half-time 1-0 up was probably against the run of play, though we had some decent moments.

“Newt scored a fantastic goal and at half-time we were looking at how we could ride it our.

“Unfortunately we've switched off again from a throw in which has led to a goal.

“The lads dug in after the break to ensure the positive result. It was gritty stuff and we showed spirit. They really dug in, especially our defence.”

On Saturday's home defeat, he added: “Injuries again, but we had some great moments and Jason Gilchrist scored a with a terrific header.