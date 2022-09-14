Buxton boss Jamie Vermiglio calls for character after Boston United defeat

With a massive local derby FA Cup clash at home to Alfreton Town looming on Saturday, Vermiglio said: “We are eight games in and we've not got a lot to show for those eight games.

“So we are going to need characters, including me. My character is going to be tested as are the players, the fans and people behind the scenes.

“We need to do better. We can't just turn up for periods of games and expect to win. That is what is happening at the moment and we need a lot more.

A minute's silence before Buxton's game at Boston to mark the death of the Queen.

“Something has got to change. Systems may change and other people might come in.

“I am not one for knee-jerk reactions but it's quite obvious we're missing a few to support the lads already there

“We have been short on bodies. I am not one to make any excuses.

“We have been down to 12-13 fit lads and lads playing through their injuries. We had eight lads on the treatment table – some of them for three or four weeks and some longer.

“Obviously that scuppers your plans – but is also gives other lads an opportunity.

“Some of the lads sitting on the bench tonight have done nothing wrong and need an opportunity to get into the team and I have probably not given them that.

“We need to be in a better position come Saturday as we have Alfreton at home in the FA Cup and that is going to be tough.”

He continued: “We have a really tough run of fixtures where we're going to need every man to stand up and be counted.

“I am giving it my all and will continue giving it my all.

“The fans can see that the players are doing what they can. But they can see, as the players can see, as they have an honesty about them, that it's not good enough at moments in the game.

“When we drop we concede and when we concede things go against us, so we need to get out of that little rut. And we will do. I have been in this position before as a manager and as a player.

“The characters will puff out their chest and stand strong, we will stick together as a team and get through it and hopefully by the ninth, 10th, 11th games things will be more positive for us.”

On the defeat at Boston, he said: “Confidence is low at the moment and it was always going to be difficult coming here tonight with them having a new manager and I thought they played well.

“But we can't keep doing what we're doing in a game, dominating for 20-30 minutes of the first half and not scoring a goal. We had two or three half decent chances – we take them and it's a different game of football.

“Then they went and got their goal and it was all them. We seem to lose a whole load of confidence when something goes against us and that's something we have to try to counteract.

“I feel sorry for a few of our players and I feel sorry for our fans who travelled – and they were excellent. They applauded us off at the end.

“The fans just want players who are going to work for the shirt and put a shift in.

“But I was watching us at the minute or listening to me I would say it's the same old, same old as it does feel the same – lots of lapses of concentration and switching off at key moments.

“When we've got the ball we looked really good and shifted it really well.”

He continued: “At half-time I asked the lads to go out and show bit of character,but Boston scored the early goal and that was it. Their game plan changed and they didn't really need to do too much.

“We did see some character in the first half and some players getting on the ball – players who wanted to try to make things happen.

“Players were still making mistakes but still had the character to show and that's what we're going to need now.”

Director of football David Brindley said there were no excuses for the Boston defeat.

“We have to continue working hard and need to get a settled side, as newcomers settle in and injuries start to mend,” he said.

“But there were plenty of positives to take from the Boston game. We were on top for the first half hour, knocked back by a dubious goal which surely was offside.

“The lads kept going, even when we went further behind and there was no lack of endeavour. It was good to see newcomers Zak and Luke. We've been watching them for quite some time and they'll add considerable strength to the squad.