Buxton boss is proud after victory with depleted squad

John McGrath was delighted with Saturday's win.

​John McGrath praised his Buxton side after they ran out 2-1 winners at home to Oxford City on Saturday.

​Luke Brennan and Tai Sodje got the goals as the Bucks bounced back from three games without a win.

And McGrath told the club’s media that he felt a positive result had been coming.

He said: “I’ve been saying that as long as we can maintain performances then the results will follow and I thought we were excellent for large parts of the Oxford game.

"We had five injuries, two suspended and two away on international duty with Bermuda so credit to the boys as I thought it was a well-earned three points.

"Louis Stephenson had to play as a makeshift centre-half for us as he’s usually a right-back, then we had to push Will Trueman to right-back and I thought the whole back four were brilliant and dealt with Oxford’s big presence all day.

"Footballing-wise I thought we were excellent and I was really proud of them today.

"I’m also pleased for Tai to keep his goalscoring form going because if you’re a centre-forward you just want to score goals.

"We were excellent defensively from set plays again which is something we’ve worked really hard on. The goal we conceded just came from us trying to play how we play so I can’t complain too much as we’re just doing what I want.”

Attention now turns back to the FA Cup for Buxton and a home game with step three side Redditch United, who play in the Southern Premier League Premier South and currently sit eighth in the table.

Should the game be drawn, a replay will take place during next midweek.

McGrath said: “We’ll have the two Bermudan boys back and the two suspended boys are back too, so then it’s just monitoring the five injured players closely this week.

"It’s a chance to progress in one of the oldest and prestigious cup competitions in the world so I want to win it, but Redditch will want to come here and beat us as we’ll be a massive scalp for them so we’ll be prepared.”