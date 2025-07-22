Buxton boss happy with progress in pre-season

John McGrath says things are progressing well at Buxton. Photo: Phil Peat.

​Manager John McGrath says he’s been pleased with the progress being made as Buxton continue their preparations for the new season.

McGrath was speaking after a 1-1 draw with Bury at the TSS on Saturday, that coming after a goalless draw in Ireland three days earlier as the Bucks took on Ballymun United.

​Buxton were then due to travel to Matlock Town on Tuesday night to battle it out for the Markovitz Cup, after this week’s Advertiser had gone to press.

McGrath said: “It was really competitive and Bury were very good, moving the ball well and finding pockets of space and they caused us a bit of trouble in the first 15-20 minutes.

"It kind of mirrored a league game as it was two teams wanting to win a game of football, fighting the tackles, and it was as competitive a pre-season game as I’ve seen for a while.

“We’ve been back for two-and-a-half weeks and there is still loads of work to be done, but the positive thing for me is I’m seeing improvements week in, week out and we are getting fitter, better on the ball and sharper on the ball.

"We need to ramp it up now and it’s about getting everyone as many minutes in the tank as possible ahead of August 9.”

On 35 minutes, newly-promoted step four outfit Bury scored first as ex-Scarborough midfielder Kieran Glynn fired home.

But the Bucks soon equalised as new midfielder Tate Campbell struck an effort from 12 yards inside the far post.

Following the Matlock game, Buxton then welcome Manchester City U21s to the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Saturday while Stockport County B will be the visitors next Tuesday night with a 7.30pm start.

Step three side Warrington Town will then host Buxton on Saturday, August 2 in the final friendly ahead of the home opener against Radcliffe a week later.