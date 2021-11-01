Buxton boss Gary Hayward vows side will be ready for York City FA Cup test

Gary Hayward says his side are ready to go.

The Bucks were dumped out of the FA Trophy after a 2-1 defeat to Northern Premier League side Colne FC.

But all eyes are firmly centred on creating a shock of their own when they travel York City to contest an FA Cup tie for the first time in 59 years.

"We were too slow out from the back against Colne," said Hayward. "There was too much sideways football, whereas the Buxton philosophy is to go forwards at every opportunity.

"There will be two intense training sessions ahead of the York game, including appraisals of the opposition's style and plenty about tactics.

"We will miss the aerial dominance of injured centre-half Ben Turner, but we're hopeful Ben Milnes will have recovered in time.

"Ben's got a 50/50 chance, otherwise we have a fit squad, ready for what's going to be a big challenge. Everyone is looking forward to it."

York City, of the National League North, were reformed into the current structure 99 years ago, although the club dates back to 1908.

Admission into the FA Cup came in just the second season and York's claim to fame is that in the 1954/55 competition they reached the semi-final, going out to eventual cup winners Newcastle United after a replay.

York sit seventh in the National League North and are second-top scorers in the division.