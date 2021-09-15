Buxton boss Gary Hayward praises players' attitude after late draw

Gary Hayward is keen to see Buxton progress in the FA Cup this weekend without a replay being required.

An equaliser in the sixth minute of stoppage time earned a point for the Bucks, adding to another gained in a 1-1 draw at Ashton United on Saturday.

But the late leveller, credited as an own goal by Mitchell Duggan who deflected Matt Curley’s shot into the net, was no more than Buxton deserved according to Hayward.

He said: “A point away from home is always a good result, especially somewhere like Warrington who are a good side, but to be honest I felt we had all the play and deserved more.

"They scored early which was a sucker-punch and we could have defended better, but my players never give up and kept plugging away and eventually got their reward with the last kick of the game.”

On the Ashton game three days earlier, Hayward added: “It was another good point for us, although we had the ball in the net three times and couldn’t understand why two were disallowed.

“We spoke to the ref at half-time and he admitted he’d made mistakes, but these errors could be costly come the end of the season when you look back.”

Buxton now prepare to face Southern Premier League side Rushall Olympic at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Saturday in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Olympic have played two, won two and lost two of their six league games so far this season, while Buxton remain unbeaten.

And Hayward is keen to see the West Midlands side off and avoid a midweek replay, thus ensuring a much-needed break given the Bucks’ continued injury problems.

He said: “We know a lot of what to expect from Rushall but we have a home tie which is a big plus as we have an excellent record at home.

"The main aim is to get the tie won and give ourselves a clear week, which would give us time to get two or three players back who we’ve lost through injury.