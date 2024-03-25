Buxton boss ​Elliott set to stand down in summer

Craig Elliott will leave Buxton in the summer.

​Elliott took over as manager in December 2022 and narrowly missed out on guiding Buxton to the play-offs at the end of that season.

This year, he has guided the Bucks safely into mid-table and looks to have ensured National League North football next season.

Elliott said: “After careful thought, I’ve decided at the end of the season I will leave Buxton FC. I have loved my time at the club and made some fantastic memories. However, thinking of my own future, I feel it is now the right time for me to take on a new challenge.

“Making this decision now gives everyone clarity and the club the best opportunity to plan for next season.

"I would personally like to thank the supporters and all at the club for their support throughout my time here and assure you that me, my staff, and players will be giving everything we can to ensure we finish the season as strongly as possible.”

Club chairman David Hopkins said: “On behalf of myself and the board, we would like to thank Craig for all he has achieved during his time at the club.

“Craig joined us at a difficult time in our first season in the Vanarama National League North, and not only steadied the ship, but led us up the league table, narrowly missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season, after also winning the Derbyshire Cup for the first time in 11 years.

“We very much look forward to a second successive Derbyshire Cup final under Craig, and wish him every success in his future career. He will leave the club with our very best wishes.”

Buxton currently lie 14th in the National League North, nine points off the play-off places with five games still to face.

They are also now 11 points clear of the relegation zone but are without a win in the last three matches.

