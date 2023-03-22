Buxton boss Elliott proud of unbeaten run after another win

​The 2-0 success over Farsley Celtic made it 13 games unbeaten in all competitions and kept the Bucks seven points outside the play-off places with seven games left to play, as well as ten points clear of the relegation zone.

And although Elliott acknowledged the game wasn’t much of a spectacle, he cared little given three points were gained.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: “It wasn’t a classic. It was quite a slow-paced game and you could see how Farsley set up in the first-half to give us a lot of the ball and we had a lot of possession without really hurting them too much.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott says he can't praise his players enough given their current form.

"In the second-half we rode our luck a little bit and we knew set pieces were going to be a problem for us and Theo made an unbelievable save, but these lads keep digging it out and getting results, scored goals at good times and I can’t praise them enough.

"It was a huge decision not to play Diego De Girolamo but he’s come on and got a great goal for us so everybody’s contributing so in the end I'm just really thankful for a really good win.”

Elliott’s side now go to struggling Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday with the manager calling for more of the same.

He said: “We’re on an unbelievable run and we want to continue that for as long as we can and we’re really proud of that.