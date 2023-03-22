News you can trust since 1852
Buxton boss Elliott proud of unbeaten run after another win

​Craig Elliott heaped more praise on his Buxton players after they extended their unbeaten run last weekend.

By Sports Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:48 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:48 GMT

​The 2-0 success over Farsley Celtic made it 13 games unbeaten in all competitions and kept the Bucks seven points outside the play-off places with seven games left to play, as well as ten points clear of the relegation zone.

And although Elliott acknowledged the game wasn’t much of a spectacle, he cared little given three points were gained.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: “It wasn’t a classic. It was quite a slow-paced game and you could see how Farsley set up in the first-half to give us a lot of the ball and we had a lot of possession without really hurting them too much.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott says he can't praise his players enough given their current form.
Buxton boss Craig Elliott says he can't praise his players enough given their current form.
Buxton boss Craig Elliott says he can't praise his players enough given their current form.
"In the second-half we rode our luck a little bit and we knew set pieces were going to be a problem for us and Theo made an unbelievable save, but these lads keep digging it out and getting results, scored goals at good times and I can’t praise them enough.

"It was a huge decision not to play Diego De Girolamo but he’s come on and got a great goal for us so everybody’s contributing so in the end I'm just really thankful for a really good win.”

Elliott’s side now go to struggling Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday with the manager calling for more of the same.

He said: “We’re on an unbelievable run and we want to continue that for as long as we can and we’re really proud of that.

"It gives us a really good chance to stay up but we can also look up and see where it takes us.”

