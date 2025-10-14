Buxton boss delighted with FA Cup win and home tie in first round

John McGrath applauds the fans after Saturday's win. Photo: Phil Peat.

​John McGrath was delighted as his Buxton side secured a last-gasp passage through to the FA Cup first round (proper) on Saturday.

​Luke Brennan’s solo goal deep into stoppage time saw off hosts Runcorn Linnets and set up a home tie with step three side Chatham Town as the Bucks progressed to the first round for the third time in five years.

And McGrath said that his side knew they’d been in a fight despite the gap between the two sides in the pyramid.

He told the club’s media: “When you come away from home to a team two divisions below you know you expect a bit of a fight and and a bit of bite from them and they did just that.

"But I thought my boys were fantastic. We weathered a bit of an early storm and then we dominated possession from start to finish.

"Brenno has got that ability to pick the ball up in little pockets of space and he drives and it was a fantastic finish from where he was. He’s been a real bright spark since he joined us back in January.

"But plaudits today for the whole team who I thought were superb.”

On Monday’s draw, McGrath was happy to get a home tie but acknowledged it will be a tough test.

He said: “It’s a really good draw for us and that’s not disrespecting Chatham Town. It’s a home draw that I wanted and obviously we’ve got a couple of league games between now and then but we’re looking forward to the tie.

"We’ll try and have them watched in the next couple of weeks and work out a way to beat them.”

Buxton return to league action this weekend with a home game against Chorley, who currently lie fifth in the National League North table and six points above the Bucks.

Next Tuesday night, Buxton then make the trip south to take on Peterborough Sports, who lie second from bottom on seven points going into the weekend’s fixtures.