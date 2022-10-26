Buxton boss delighted to see his side bounce straight back from weekend setback and beat high-flying Darlington

The Bucks' six game unbeaten run came to a halt in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Brackley Town and Vermiglio said: “I was delighted to get the win, but tonight I was after more of a performance.

“We were not brilliant but we showed character and grit and were worthy winners in the end.

“You won't win a game of football by just having the ball all the time, you have to defend your box as well.

Scott Boden - netted against Darlington on Tuesday night

“We are learning that this season and second half especially we were under the cosh.

“I was after hard work, endeavour, working as a team and getting behind the ball and I thought we did that.

“At times our quality was excellent. It was a total contrast to what happened on Saturday when we were all over the place as a team.

“We started really well against Darlington and the first 10-15 minutes we were excellent.

“We got our goal at a good time – they put a lot of pressure on us in the first half, but we looked like we could break as well. Our shape was really good.

“Second half was very much about defending but we knew the way they played they would leave a few gaps and we needed to wait for the right moment – which we did.”