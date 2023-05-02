Buxton boss Craig Elliott praises squad, despite heartbreak of missing out on play-offs after Chester defeat

Bucks were in trouble when he took over in mid-December and, despite Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Chester, have finished 11th in their first season at this level with 18 wins and 13 draws and only one loss in 20 outings before Chester.

“Ultimately the league table never lies. We just weren't quite good enough to get into the play-offs this season,” said Elliott. “But we have had a fantastic run, won ourselves a cup final and the players deserve a lot of credit to do what we've done.

“I can remember Farsley away in midweek and it was a low moment – we looked in trouble.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott - praise for his players after last day heartbreak.

"From that point on the lads have been terrific. We pulled away and created some exciting moments for the fans, who were superb again today. I feel disappointed we've let them down.”

He added: “Chester are a good team, deserved the victory and I wish them luck. But I am disappointed today – I'm not going to lie. We just didn't turn up.

“You could see that from the first minute for whatever reason – whether it was one game too far. But we got blown away today and we've got to accept that.

“We have created a big moment today but just fell short.”

Elliott will now begin to plot next season, saying: “I know this league.