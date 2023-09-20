Buxton boss Craig Elliott keen to see damaging injury crisis come to an end
The Bucks exited the FA Cup following a 2-0 defeat at Macclesfield as their injury issues continued to bite hard.
The frustrated Buxton boss currently has nine players sitting on the sidelines.
“It was the wrong game at the wrong time for us,” said Elliott.
“We went into the game with a suspension and a few injuries and during the game we had more 3 injures. You add that to Macclesfield being a really strong team and I’ve no complaints, they were the better team and deserved to go through.
“We have just got to get the injuries sorted, that's the problem at the moment, it is killing us.
“Once everyone is available we will be a strong outfit. The only game where I have had all the players available is the Darlington game and we won that 5-0.
“In training this week we had nine injured players and any team will struggle with that, but it’s part and parcel of the game. There's no point moaning, we just have to get on with it.
“Probably seven of those are main players who will start games. You just have to get on with it, there's no point moaning about it. We have good players coming in, so they have to stand up to the test.
Buxton return to league action with a tough fixture at home to high-flying Spennymoor Town on Saturday.
“Spenymoor have always done pretty well,” said Elliott. “They have probably got the best striker in the league so it will be a tough game, but we are at home and confident.”