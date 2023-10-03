News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Buxton boss Craig Elliott felt justice had been done as they won re-arranged game at Scunthorpe after controversial abandonment

Buxton felt justice was done as they won 3-0 on Saturday at crisis club Scunthorpe United after being furious at being forced to replay the match.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 14:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bucks were winning 2-1 there deep into stoppage time on 9th September when heavy rain saw the referee controversially abandon proceedings.

But on Saturday two second-half goals from Diego De Girolamo, the second a penalty, sandwiching a successful Sam Minihan volley, saw them home and Craig Elliott said: "It was hard enough to go there and beat them once but to do it twice was exceptional. I'm really proud of the players to show the courage to do what we've done today.

“We felt harshly treated to have to come back. But our game plan worked a treat with some big performances as we had a lot of players missing.”

Most Popular
Diego De Girolamo - crucial brace at Scunthorpe on Saturday.Diego De Girolamo - crucial brace at Scunthorpe on Saturday.
Diego De Girolamo - crucial brace at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

United could be homeless soon with the owner refusing to further fund them and Elliott said: “You always have to weather an early storm coming here, it's a big club. And we knew there was a lot of emotion around the game with their situation.

“I have every sympathy for them on behalf of myself, the players and the club ad I hope things improve for them off the pitch.

“But we had a job to do to come here and get a bit of justice as I thought it was a scandal we had to come back. I feel sorry for the supporters, who have had to pay a lot of money again. But they came in their numbers and I am glad they went home happy.”

On Saturday Bucks head for King's Lynn Town.

Related topics:Craig ElliottBuxtonScunthorpeKing's Lynn Town