Buxton felt justice was done as they won 3-0 on Saturday at crisis club Scunthorpe United after being furious at being forced to replay the match.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bucks were winning 2-1 there deep into stoppage time on 9th September when heavy rain saw the referee controversially abandon proceedings.

But on Saturday two second-half goals from Diego De Girolamo, the second a penalty, sandwiching a successful Sam Minihan volley, saw them home and Craig Elliott said: "It was hard enough to go there and beat them once but to do it twice was exceptional. I'm really proud of the players to show the courage to do what we've done today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We felt harshly treated to have to come back. But our game plan worked a treat with some big performances as we had a lot of players missing.”

Diego De Girolamo - crucial brace at Scunthorpe on Saturday.

United could be homeless soon with the owner refusing to further fund them and Elliott said: “You always have to weather an early storm coming here, it's a big club. And we knew there was a lot of emotion around the game with their situation.

“I have every sympathy for them on behalf of myself, the players and the club ad I hope things improve for them off the pitch.

“But we had a job to do to come here and get a bit of justice as I thought it was a scandal we had to come back. I feel sorry for the supporters, who have had to pay a lot of money again. But they came in their numbers and I am glad they went home happy.”