A goal feast shared by Max Conway, Connor Kirby, Brad Jackson and Tommy Elliott, interrupted only by an opposition penalty kick early in the second half, gave Buxton all three points at Bradford which moved them up to the heady heights of ninth in the Vanarama National League North.

“We are now closer to the play-offs than relegation so we're just enjoying the ride. I am really enjoying it at the minute,” smiled boss Elliott.

“The lads have been remarkable really with their attitude and application. They have taken on board a lot of information and I think you can see on the pitch they are very much together as a team and as a squad.

Buxton boss Craig Elliott - enjoying the ride as unbeaten run goes on.

“I was really pleased with the result on Saturday and I thought we played really well for long periods. We had a dodgy period just after half-time but we came through it and really showed our class towards the end.

“I fancied us today. I don't usually do that but at training on Thursday they looked so sharp and fit and they took that into today.”

Buxton now prepare to take on Spennymoor. They ran out 1-0 winners against them in October, thanks to a Kirby goal, so will be hoping for a third league double of the season.

