Buxton manager Craig Elliott is bitterly disappointed the National League North have ordered his side to replay last weekend's game at high-flying Scunthorpe United after it was abandoned due to heavy rain in stoppage time at the end with the Bucks 2-1 ahead.

The league announced on Monday night: “The matter was considered thoroughly, with the outcome in line with National League regulations and previous occurrences of this nature.”

But Elliott said: “We are really disappointed with the whole process of it really, how the game ended and the lack of communication from the referee.

“You then hoped the league could come to a sensible decision. So I feel let down by it all.

Craig Elliott - disappointed with league decision over abandonment.

“The referee blew his whistle, said he'd blown up for full-time to me and ran down the tunnel and shut his door on me. He didn't want a conversation with either manager and no one knew what was going off.

“There was no opportunity to say let's go back out 15 minutes later and see if it's stopped raining. It is a complete farce to be honest.

“It would have been one of the biggest results in the club's history – it is such a shame.

“But Connor Brown's red card will stand though and this is where you get punished again.

“We have a big FA Cup game on Saturday and already have a few injuries from the game. Now Connor will be suspended too. The result and the goals don't count but the cards do which again seems crazy really.

“We are massively disappointed. But you have to move on in football. You have to overcome these things and we still have lots of football to play this season. So we will just use it as motivation to go on and have a successful season.”

Elliot also argued that the long period of added time had been due in part to halts in play after his goalkeeper Max Dearnley has been pelted with objects from the crowd.

He said: “I'm really disappointed for the players and travelling fans. The rules have to change. It isn't fair and shouldn't be allowed to happen again.”

On Saturday the Bucks face phoneix club neighbours Macclesfield, who are climbing back through the divisions, away from home in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

“It will be tough,” said Elliott.

“It's not like playing a typical team from below us. They are full time and very well backed.